SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills Elementary School gifted support teacher Kim Hostetler has been named one of three teachers of the year by 1st Summit Bank and the Altoona Curve.
This recognition is in honor of “individuals who lend their passion and skills to educating the next generation.”
“Our teachers give so much of themselves and our award recipients rose to the top as some of the best we have in our region,” said 1st Summit public relations and communications manager Sean McCool.
In addition to Hostetler, Foot of Ten Elementary School teacher John Wessner and Lindsay Kalla, of Glendale High School, were also honored.
The three were chosen out of more than 150 nominations from multiple counties.
The educators were recognized at an Altoona Curve baseball game and received a cash prize and other gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.