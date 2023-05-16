SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills High School educator Aspen Mock has made the finalist list for the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year contest.
“It’s so exciting,” Mock said.
“It’s really just a prestigious honor and being selected was really wonderful.”
Her role in the contest started with a nomination by Susan Wieczorek, the mother of a former student.
From there, Mock had to progress through a few rounds to make it to the finals.
In the first series, the teacher had to provide narratives about her background and resume and turn in supporting correspondence from colleagues.
When she made it to the semifinals, Mock had to do a blind interview on Zoom where she answered questions in a timed event.
Now, in the finals, she has to provide three videos responding to different prompts.
Every year the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in education by honoring kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in public education who’ve made “outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania’s school-aged children.”
Mock is named alongside teachers from across the state, including those in the School District of Philadelphia, Carmichaels Area School District and Jersey Shore Area School District.
“The Shapiro Administration commends these excellent educators for their commitment to their schools, students, and communities – and there is no better time to celebrate them than during Teacher Appreciation Week,” acting state Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said in a release. “Engaged and enthusiastic teachers inspire their students to reach infinite possibilities of success, and can quite literally impact learners for life.”
The 12 finalists will be recognized in Harrisburg this fall and the teacher of the year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in December with everything culminating in the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House afterward.
Mock said it’s meaningful to not just her, but “for the whole community, for the students, for the school” that she’s made it this far.
“I think that it really speaks to the power of education and public education and it’s just very empowering to be recognized for developing academic experiences for your students,” she said.
The educator uses her creativity and innovative teaching practices to provide a diverse learning environment for her English Language Arts and writing students.
She’s previously been awarded a grand prize through The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Award and other honors.
“Dr. Mock is an asset to the Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School and District,” Forest Hills academic principal Rebecca Roberts said.
“Her preparation and planning of innovative lessons to keep kids engaged in the learning process is second to none.”
The administrator added that Mock is also an advocate for the students and the teaching profession.
“She takes her teaching passion into the community through various programs and organizations,” Roberts said. “Dr. Mock is most deserving of being a finalist for National State Teacher of the Year 2024. What a way to end Teacher Appreciation Week.”
Mock said she appreciates all the help she’s received from the faculty and staff at Forest Hills, including administrators, that have helped her help the students.
In addition to this honor, the educator has also been invited to the Pennsylvania State Education Association delegates meeting in Philadelphia later this month because of her approach to teaching.
