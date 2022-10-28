Forest Hills Elementary School teacher Nate Shilcosky has received a national award for his work in the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) field.
The educator was one of 10 teachers across the country to win a 2022 Infosys Foundation USA Infy Maker Award.
His submission focused on enhancing computer science experiences for elementary students by offering an original stop-motion animation unit that included video editing.
Shilcosky plans to use his $10,000 prize money to purchase resources and tools to expand the offering to more learners in the district.
In addition to the funding and award, the teacher also served as a panelist for a presentation on “Nurturing Vibrant Maker Communities” at the Nation of Makers Conference in June and will participate in a yearlong professional development program through Digital Promise with two colleagues.
