JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Foreigner will bring its “The Greatest Hits Tour” May 23 to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world.
Hits include “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time” and the worldwide No. 1 hit “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
The venue presale will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday with code “GREATESTHITS” at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the arena box office.
Information: 814-536-5156.
