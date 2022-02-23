JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A winter storm is expected to move through the region Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, bringing with it mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and ice.
Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said a storm is moving up the Ohio River toward southwestern Pennsylvania that will lower temperatures.
“Thursday will be a cloudy and much colder day, and there could be a bit of snow or sleet in the afternoon, but it wouldn’t do a whole lot,” he said. “The bigger issue is Thursday night. ... We’re going to have freezing rain and sleet, and it could be enough freezing rain that there could be some limbs breaking off trees and power outages.”
In response, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from noon Thursday through noon Friday for Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
“We’re expecting a tenth to a quarter-inch of ice accumulations on surfaces,” Walker said. “Later Thursday night, temperatures will slowly recover and get above freezing, and it’ll turn over to rain Friday morning.”
The National Weather Service’s alert cautions motorists that hazardous conditions may affect the Thursday evening commute and are almost certain to impact the Friday morning commute.
“People should be very cautious as far as travel, especially Thursday night into early Friday with icy roads,” Walker said.
He said the back side of the storm will produce snow showers on Friday afternoon.
“There’s not much snow accumulation – maybe a coating to an inch,” Walker said.
Monica Jones, PennDOT safety press officer for District 9, urges motorists to use caution if they go out.
“We recommend when the weather gets nasty like this, if you don’t have to be out, to stay inside, especially with this kind of wintry mix of ice, snow and sleet making for treacherous conditions,” she said. “Not only does it keep you safe, but it gives our crews a chance to treat and clear roads where needed.”
Jones advised drivers to be prepared for the storm by having supplies in their vehicles in case of an emergency.
“Make sure you have a couple blankets and extra jackets and gloves if you get stranded somewhere or stuck in traffic,” she said. “Have a flashlight and maybe a flare. Also, make sure you have as close to a full tank of gas as you can and that your vehicle is in good working order.”
Jones advises motorists to check the forecast and the cameras on 511PA.com before heading out Thursday and Friday.
“The latest road conditions are there, and it’ll show you what to avoid,” she said.
Walker said by the weekend the weather will be milder.
“We’ll have a high of 29 on Saturday and it’ll be a mostly cloudy day, and on Sunday we’ll see some sunshine with a high of 35,” he said.
