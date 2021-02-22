It might not seem like it as another round of snow showers falls on the area Tuesday morning – but the region is in line for a significant warm-up over the coming week.
That’ll start Wednesday with AccuWeather calling for temperatures to reach 50 degrees in the Johnstown area – and then reach the 40s or higher over three of the next five days.
“We’re going to see a little bit of a break ... as we head toward March,” AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Walker said.
After a fast-moving snow storm moves its way north through the area early Tuesday, temperatures are expected to move into the upper 30s later in the day and then get warmer on Wednesday. The current forecast calls for highs in the upper 40s at the Greater Johnstown-Cambria County Airport – one of the area’s highest points.
Somerset is projected to reach 46 degrees, while Bedford is expected to hit 52 degrees on Wednesday.
Temperatures will dip back into the 30s on Thursday, but rebound over the weekend – staying within February’s average normal range or higher, Walker said.
Considering temperatures have been in the 20s much of the month. It’ll be a noticeable change, he added.
For the region, it’ll offer a chance for some of the growing piles of snow to melt away, Walker said.
“Fortunately, this won’t be a fast warm-up, so a lot of this moisture should be able to be absorbed into the ground,” he said.
Walker noted that early March should offer warmer days – but as is typical – there’ll also be conditions for sudden swings that will bring significant snowfall.
“We’re going to be going back and forth between mild days and chilly ones,” he said.
