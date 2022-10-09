JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Inspired by their neighbors, David and Britt Santa have embraced the spooky spirit of Halloween this year, decorating with skeletons, pumpkins, hay bales and much more.
Westmont Borough residents and passers-by can’t miss their home at the corner of Menoher Boulevard and Sunnehanna Drive.
Two 12-foot-tall skeletons with LED-light eyes have been erected in the front yard, with a screen between them that has professional animations of ghosts, skeletons and family-friendly monsters projected at night, in addition to more traditional decor such as corn stalks.
“This is for the kids and the community,” David Santa said.
The couple moved from Pittsburgh to Johnstown four years ago and rented the house before buying it last year.
David Santa considers his brick two-story home one of the most recognizable in the borough because it’s visible to drivers heading up Menoher Boulevard traveling west. That’s partly why he and his wife decided to decorate it this year.
They also did it for their 7-year-old daughter and the other children in the neighborhood.
Improving the community is a personal goal, the couple said. They’ve been impressed with Westmont and the friendly neighbors they’re surrounded by – aspects of the area that have kept them from relocating.
“We’re trying to do our part,” David Santa said.
Britt Santa noted that her husband did a lot of research to properly set up the spooky display for their debut year.
She added that the family loves all holidays, and after seeing their neighbors across Sunnehanna Drive, the Parrish family, put on impressive Halloween displays for years, they wanted to try their hand at it.
Homeowner Michael Parrish can’t remember a time his house wasn’t adorned with cobwebs, jack-o’-lanterns and the like. This season, skeletons are posed at the front door and positioned around the house – with a giant werewolf creeping around back.
Parrish said his wife and daughter usually lead the decorating endeavors.
“I always say I just follow directions,” he said jokingly.
Similar to the Santas, Parrish and his family started decorating because they enjoy All Hallows Eve – and as a way to entertain the neighborhood. Typically, the family goes for a haunted house theme. Although some decorations are in place, there’s still more to come at the Parrish household.
“We think it’s great for the community – great for the neighborhood,” Parrish said, adding that he loves seeing the Santas stepping up and decorating.
His neighbors aren’t finished with their display either. Britt Santa said she and her husband plan to install talking pumpkins, a “Stranger Things” display and other ghostly surprises.
“These are just fun things we are doing,” she said.
Although Britt Santa is pleased with the Halloween furnishings this year, she said next year’s will be even better.
The couple’s goal is to get more neighbors involved with decorating for the October holiday and become one of the best streets in the community for trick-or-treating.
