Unlike last spring, Muslims in the Johnstown region are able to gather for Ramadan to mark their holy month, albeit with safety precautions.
But as the Islamic Center of Johnstown’s imam, Fouad ElBayly, kneels to pray throughout the day, the impact of the dangerous COVID-19 virus remains on his mind.
“We’re praying for God to lift this illness – this killer virus – and to protect our communities, our country and the world,” ElBayly said Tuesday. “This is a hard time for many ... and we’re trying to stand together to get through it.”
Ramadan is considered a period of introspection, communal prayer, spiritual discipline and self- restraint – including daily fasting from dawn to dusk. Beginning with the first sighting of the crescent moon, more than a billion Muslims around the world celebrate the sacred, month-long event, including the approximately 100 families who are members of the local Islamic Center locations on Somerset Street and in Paint Borough.
“It’s a month of peace, kindness and love between mankind,” ElBayly said.
Ramadan arrives on the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, signaling a period of celebration of the pillars of Islam.
That includes a renewed dedication to “giving” by reaching out to the poor and the hungry.
And given the challenges COVID-19 has brought, there’s no question there are many people in need right now, in the Johnstown area and across the globe, he said.
“There is a lot of need right now,” ElBayly said. “We’re not like Pittsburgh or Philadelphia, we are a small congregation – but we’re trying to help others right now – not just Muslims but non-Muslims, too. Whether we are Muslims, Christians or Jews, we are all brothers and sisters.”
Prayer, precautions
Last year, Ramadan arrived while the state was still in a quarantine stage due to COVID-19. ElBayly reached out to local Muslims through Zoom during the month.
Across the globe in in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, authorities shuttered all mosques in 2020. Clerics issued a fatwa, or edict, urging Muslims to pray at home over the holy month rather than congregate in crowded spaces and risk spreading the virus.
This year, in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta, mosques were able to remain open while adhering to social distancing and other precautions, Nasaruddin Umar, imam of Jakarta’s Istiqlal grand mosque, told the Associated Press.
“I miss everything of Ramadan already,” Umar said, “The heart of faithful Muslims is tied to the mosque... the longing for Ramadan lovers has finally been relieved today although the pandemic has not yet ended.”
In Jakarta, authorities disinfected 317 mosques on Sunday in preparation for Ramadan, said Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan. Social distancing markers have been installed and soap and hand sanitizers were prepared.
Iftar altered
The government is also allowing people to hold “iftar” gatherings during Ramadan in restaurants, malls and cafes, which can serve customers up to 50% of their capacity and follow strict health guidelines.
The nightly feasts are held after sunset following a day of fasting during Ramadan – a chance for Muslims to gather with family to celebrate.
But lingering COVID-19 concerns mean changes at home, too, this season.
Following a long day of fasting, Ramadan “iftar” feasts inside Samaah Izmirli-Sbeitan’s Westmont home often include 15 or more people – not just her family of eight but other relatives, friends and neighbors, she said.
“For us, it’s a chance to give people a taste of our culture and what we do – sometimes with some of our kids’ friends or other families in our community,” Izmirli-Sbeitan said.
It’s not as simple this year.
Her husband, Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan, is a Conemaugh oncologist, meaning he’s regularly in contact with cancer patients who have a much higher risk of developing dangerous complications from COVID-19.
“We have to be extra cautious this year. We realize it won’t be in the traditional sharing spirit we’re used to,” she said.
The family is doing its best to adapt.
Izmirli-Sbeitan said they are contacting friends and family members who are already vaccinated to plan once-a-week nighttime gatherings. If the weather permits it, they might dine outside.
“Breaking bread with other people, it’s a huge part of Ramadan, and we realize this year won’t be in the traditional sharing spirit we’re used to. But we’re trying to make it work.”
“Iftar” meals are followed at night by the fifth and final prayer of the day. In the Johnstown area, that occurs at approximately 9:15 p.m., ElBayly said.
For his small congregation, it is the one time members are able to gather to pray, he said.
“It’s difficult right now, because just like everyone else, we have members who are still afraid and are staying at home because of the virus,” he said. “This virus is an international problem. We’re all dealing with it.”
The virus has hit congregants of his Paint Borough center particularly hard in recent weeks, he said.
“This is a hard time,” he said.
“We’re trying to do our best to make sure everyone is safe and everyone around us is safe as well.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.