The animated Christmas tree in Johnstown’s Central Park recently received recognition from the Christian pop duo “for KING & COUNTRY.”
Visit Johnstown recently posted a video of the tree’s light display synced up to the band’s version of “Little Drummer Boy,” a new song added to its rotation this year by the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, which operates the park’s holiday music and light display. The band left the comment “Thank you Visit Johnstown, Pennsylvania! This inspired us!” on its Facebook account.
“We’re so pleased with the response to this video from so many people from near and far,” Lisa Rager, Visit Johns-town’s executive director, said.
“We’re even more thrilled with the acknowledgement from ‘for KING & COUNTRY.’ We hope the video will continue to shine a light on Johnstown and inspire people to visit during the holidays and throughout the year.”
The clip (https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=503233440583708), made by Visit Johnstown multi-media specialist Nathan Madison, has more than 90,000 views.
