Johnstown's African American Civil War soldiers are the focus of a local professor's Juneteenth project.
Penn Highlands Community College's dean for learning resources, Barbara Zaborowski, usually presents on some aspect of local black history for the city's Juneteenth celebrations.
Juneteenth commemorates the last reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, more than two years after it was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a public celebration this year. However, the day should not pass without recognition, Zaborowski said.
"For the past several years across the South, statues associated with the Confederate states have been removed or are continuing to be removed," she says on her website. "These statues were erected years after the conclusion of the Civil War to remember generals who fought in that conflict.
"So, for this Juneteenth, I thought that I would focus on the Civil War, only this time I want to talk about the black soldiers from Johnstown who fought in that conflict."
Through her research, she has found information for eight African American soldiers – John C. Plowden, John H. Farley, John Smith and Andrew Malatt, John Brown, Orange Dorman as well as Dorman's sons, Jacob and George Dorman.
The Emancipation Proclamation issued on Jan. 1,1863, freed slaves and made available the opportunity for them to serve in the Union army during the war.
"I've been working on researching black soldiers from Johnstown for a month or so, confirming they were in the service, looking at Civil War draft cards and service records on ancestry.com," Zaborowski said.
She studied historic U.S. Census information for the project. Zaborowski said she was surprised to learn that in 1860, there were only 106 African Americans in Cambria County.
Juneteenth celebrations in Johnstown organized by the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP in partnership with several other local organizations are expected to return next year "bigger and better" NAACP President Alan Cashaw said.
Photos of past Juneteenth celebrations can be found on the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP's Facebook page.
On Zaborowski's website, she has posted a map of Johnstown from 1854. Cashaw said he's enjoyed studying where the earliest settlements were. He was excited to see Prospect Street, where he grew up, was on the map.
"There is enough history about Johnstown that there could be a history course about it taught in our school system," Cashaw said. "It is boundless."
