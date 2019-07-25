As the saying goes, there’s no place like home.
The annual Ebensburg Homecoming will be held Friday and Saturday at sites throughout the borough and at Lake Rowena.
The weekend begins with Downtown Shutdown, when streets at the center of town close for a free concert from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. Musical entertainment will be provided by Diego & The Rucker Bros, a collective of Pittsburgh-area artists and musicians who pay tribute to some of history’s greatest musical performers and albums.
Danea Koss, director of community development for Ebensburg Borough, said Downtown Shutdown is an event that brings the community together, along with returning friends and family and out-of-town visitors, for a night of fun in the streets.
“We encourage everyone to come out, meet up with friends, bring a lawn chair, explore all our downtown establishments and enjoy food, drinks and live music all evening,” she said.
The homecoming will begin with a community yard sale throughout the borough starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Ebensburg residents can sign up to be a part of the yard sale and be on a community-wide map that will be available to attendees at the borough office, Ebensburg Public Library and online at www.ebensburgmainstreet.com.
A homecoming 5K race will begin at 9 a.m., with a duathlon to follow at 10. Both begin at the Ghost Town Trail’s Ebensburg trailhead at the Young People’s Community Center. Cost is $15 for the 5K, $20 for the duathlon and $25 to participate in both.
A farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Penn Eben Park.
A book sale, flea market and food and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ebensburg Public Library.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 728 Benjamin Franklin Highway, will hold a yard sale and bake and food sale.
Children’s activities will include a fishing derby hosted by the Lions Club from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lake Rowena. Also available will be Hogue’s Fun Factory who will be bringing a bouncy slide and bounce castle. Cambria Summit ABATW will hold a backpack giveaway for the first 150 children beginning at 6 p.m.
Back by popular demand will be the Altoona Curve baseball clinic for children ages 5 to 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Rowena ballfield.
“We are honored to be able to host this event in Ebensburg again this year, and we hope that kids from all over the county will join us for the clinic,” Koss said. “We’d also like to thank the county and Altoona Curve for bringing this to our community.”
A free Yoga at the Pool class will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at Ebensburg Borough Pool. The public can play tennis for free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ebensburg Tennis Center, 257 Lakeview Road, and equipment will be provided.
A basket raffle and 50/50 drawing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lake Rowena.
PT Cruiser will entertain crowds with ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music from 7 to 10 p.m. The band will take a break at dusk, when fireworks will light up the night sky.
Homecoming vendors will include Bona’s Pizza, Clark Powell’s, Gary’s Ice Cream, L & B Concessions and G & E’s Kitchen.
“There are a lot of different activities happening throughout the day and into the evening. It’s an event that our community loves to celebrate,” Koss said.
For a complete list of events, visit www.ebensburgmainstreet.com.
