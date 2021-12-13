JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Food For Families, which supplies all of Cambria County’s food pantries, has been awarded a $279,000 state grant through the COVID-19 Food Bank Cold Storage Infrastructure Program.
This is part of an $11.4 million investment in cold storage infrastructure for food banks across Pennsylvania announced by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration this week.
“It is critical that we turn the lessons learned throughout the pandemic into meaningful action that will make a difference in the lives of people in Pennsylvania,” first lady Frances Wolf said in a release. “This investment will result in a better, stronger, more resilient food system, which translates to a better, stronger, more resilient commonwealth.”
Food For Families is a branch of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and is one of dozens of organizations impacted by the grants.
According to state officials, all 67 counties in Pennsylvania will benefit from this funding.
The money can be used to expand, upgrade or purchase cold storage facilities to ensure delivery of fresh food. That includes new coolers, refrigerator trailers, freezers, cargo vans, refrigerators, building expansions and more.
“Food banks throughout our county have always been there when people needed them. This grant would ensure that Food for Families is well-equipped to provide fresh food to pantries from Patton to Johns-town that help our neighbors when they need it the most,” state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said in a release.
Additionally, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, which serves Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Greene, Lawrence, and Somerset counties, was awarded $1,241,740.
The cold storage program is funded through the American Rescue Plan.
