From food drives to theme days, Catholic schools around the area observed the national week of faith-based instruction in many ways.
“Catholic Schools Week is an opportunity to celebrate what I like to call a complete education,” Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown Secretary for Communications Tony DeGol said. “Besides the strong curriculum and the latest technology, our students are in an environment in which Jesus Christ is at the center of everything they learn and do.”
Divine Mercy Catholic Academy was among several of the area schools that participated in the week of activities, which started Sunday and runs through Saturday.
One of the key aspects of that school’s celebration was a “Food Fight” fundraiser in which students at both campuses competed to see who could collect the most nonperishable items for local food banks.
Learners also decorated their homeroom doors with artwork that demonstrates why they love their school.
Other themed activities that took place during the week included dress-down days, a Zoom event with area clergy and the creation of Valentine’s Day cards for residents of local nursing homes and patients at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Bishop Carroll Catholic High School in Ebensburg also scheduled several events to celebrate Catholic Schools Week.
Those included a food collection of nonperishables for the Dorothy Day Center at St. Francis University, first-responder recognition lunch at Rik-N-Nik’s in Ebensburg, school spirit day and social media celebration of its parishes.
“We have a lot for which to be thankful this Catholic Schools Week, including our awesome students,” DeGol said. “We are especially grateful to our dedicated teachers, administrators and staff. They are always outstanding, but they have really delivered in these challenging times.”
He also noted that pastors and clergy deserve thanks
as well.
Bishop McCort Catholic High School wasn’t able to celebrate due to virtual learning, but officials hope to change that soon.
“We did some stuff on social media but we didn’t really get to celebrate that – Catholic Schools Week – with our students,” CAO and Principal Tom Smith said.
The school observed a snow day Monday and participated in virtual learning the rest of week. Students will be back in class Feb. 8.
But that didn’t dull the importance of the week for senior Reagan Phillips.
“Catholic Schools Week means a lot to me because being part of a Catholic school growing up has done a lot for me,” she said.
Phillips spoke Sunday at her church, Our Mother of Sorrows, where she highlighted her experience in a parochial school.
She said the learning environment has strengthened her faith and helped with academic endeavors – especially during the pandemic.
Phillips also designed theme days to coincide with the week-long events, such as jersey day, favorite movie or TV character day and mixed-matched day.
“Hopefully next week, when we go back, we can do the theme week,” she said.
