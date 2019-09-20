Get ready to travel the world through various cuisines and cultural performances.
The annual Multi-cultural International Food Festival will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
For the past three years, Bottle Works and The Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies have partnered to host the event.
Both organizations aim to provide opportunities and a safe place for members of the community to learn, discuss and experience the many cultures and heritages in the community.
“Bottle Works is pleased to be a partner with the Unity Coalition in this effort,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ interim executive director. “We want to create spaces where people can discover new things about one another and realize our commonalities, and what better way than over a delicious meal.”
Last year, the dinner had more than 125 attendees.
People were able to sample more than 50 dishes from various regions that included chicken adobo (Philippines), chicken kabobs (Afghanistan), Kalua pig (Hawaii/ Polynesian), spring rolls (Vietnam), fasulia/beef cubes and white beans (Turkey) and chickpea wat (Ethiopia).
Organizers are planning on a wide selections of entrees for this year’s event, which will be prepared by community cooks.
Members of the community are asked to prepare a traditional entree, side or dessert that represent their heritage.
Community cooks will receive a complimentary ticket to the dinner.
Those interested can email Samaah Sbeitan at samaahs@gmail.com for more information.
In addition to the meal, the festival will feature live dance performances from several area dance troupes.
Proceeds will benefit educational programs at Bottle Works and The Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies.
Cost is $25 for adults,
$10 for children 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and under.
Seating is limited and preregistration with payment is required.
To make a reservation, call 814-535-2020 or online at www.bottleworks.org.
