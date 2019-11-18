Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be holding a food drive for veterans and elderly who are shut-ins throughout the winter season at Stagers’s Store,
696 Dulancey Drive, Portage; Rocky’s Tavern, 718 Maple Ave., Johnstown; and Rizzo Chiropractic, 400 N. Center St., Ebensburg.
Items includes canned goods, canned meats, heat and serve meals, rice meals, snacks, cheese, meats, drinks, coffee, drink mixes, paper goods, hygiene products, small gifts and small kitchen appliances.
Information: 814-241-6123.
