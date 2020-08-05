Food distribution in Richland

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Volunteers load one share of food (one box of dry food and one box of frozen food) for each vehicle in line on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the Sears parking lot of The Galleria in Richland Township. About 850 vehicles were lined up for the start of the fourth Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank drive-up distribution event.

