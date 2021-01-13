Volunteers load boxes of food from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank into vehicles on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, during another drive-up food distribution day held at The Galleria in Richland Township. Rachel Zaydak, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank distribution coordinator, estimated that 1,200 families received three different boxes of food; dry, produce and frozen.
Food distribution
Tags
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Question from an employer perspective'
- Chase after alleged break-in leads to river escape attempt; Johnstown officer discharges weapon
- Cambria County coroner: Ebensburg couple found dead in apartment
- Blair County man with local ties accused of raping woman, threatening her life
- Mike Mastovich | Haselrig’s family ‘humbled and grateful’ after wrestling Hall of Fame ring replaced
- State tops 700,000 COVID-19 cases as new surge looms
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.