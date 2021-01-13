Food distribution in Richland Township

Volunteers load boxes of food from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank into vehicles on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, during another drive-up food distribution day held at The Galleria in Richland Township. Rachel Zaydak, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank distribution coordinator, estimated that 1,200 families received three different boxes of food; dry, produce and frozen.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

