A food-box distribution will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 641 Main St., downtown Johnstown, across from Dollar General in the St. Vincent de Paul auxiliary parking area.
Boxes contain nonperishable food items, and each person will receive two or three boxes.
They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. No preregistration will be accepted.
No home deliveries available.
Boxes are packed and received from the Pittsburgh Food Bank.
