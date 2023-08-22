JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tamera Hutchinson’s five children are often joined at her dinner table by friends from the neighborhood, so she appreciated the Moxham Block Party food distribution event.
“It helps the community in ways I don’t even know how to explain,” Hutchinson said while standing in line along Ohio Street.
“Last month, I had 10 kids in the house with relatives visiting from Alabama, so this helps a lot.”
Hutchinson was among about 300 families who received food on Tuesday at the event that was sponsored by the Center for Population Health and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
The block party featured free fresh produce, children’s activities and information from a variety of local agencies and organizations.
“People like fresh produce, but it’s expensive and it’s hard to get,” said Nancy McNinney, local food systems coordinator for the Center for Population Health.
“We planned this event as a way to get the community together and give everyone a safe space to gather.”
Tuesday’s event was the second Moxham Block Party, with another scheduled for Sept. 19, said Evelyn Furrick, food access innovations coordinator for the Pittsburgh food bank.
“We hold these events to bring knowledge about what the food bank does,” Furrick said. “They can also get connected to other resources.”
Last month, the food bank brought 3,000 pounds of food, which was distributed in 45 minutes, leaving some families empty-handed. This month, the amount of food was increased to 5,000 pounds, Furrick said.
The food bank does about three neighborhood distribution events a week over the summer months, covering 11 counties.
In addition, there are monthly drive-up distributions at 18 locations across its service area, including a drive-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard Food Pantry, 139 Huber St., Hastings. Additional drive-ups will be held on Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 20 at the Hastings site and from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 9, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 at The Johnstown Galleria parking lot.
Grove Avenue United Methodist Church hosted the Moxham Block Party in the church parking lot.
The Rev. Carol Hickman, church pastor, said serving the community is a big part of the Grove Avenue church mission.
“We are outward-reaching,” Hickman said. “We have a free store, free summer day camp and Vacation Bible School. We just want to be involved in the community.”
Church members welcomed the opportunity as a way to reunite neighbors following limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Members organized children’s games with help from the Moxham Renaissance group.
“We needed to get people together to have that sense of community again,” Hickman said.
The Cambria County Library System provided free snacks and free books for youths.
Other agencies providing information on their services included CareerLink, AmeriCorps, Cambria County Backpack Project, Johnstown Housing Authority and Johnstown Area Regional Industries job training program.
