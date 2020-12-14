The team at Reaman Auto Sales and Service is helping to make the holidays bright with a food, clothing and toy drive.
All donations benefit Christ Centered Community Church’s annual Community Christmas Dinner.
Donations can be dropped off at Reaman Auto Sales and Service, 2311 Bedford St., and at Advance Auto Parts stores on Scalp Avenue, Central Avenue and Broad Street.
Donations of food items and unopened children’s toys will be collected until Sunday. Turkeys, hams and nonperishable food items are welcome donations. In addition to toys, clothing items requested include blankets, hats, gloves, socks and underwear.
The Rev. Sylvia King, pastor of Christ Centered Community Church, said she is thankful for donations made through the church’s business sponsors, including Reaman Auto.
“It’s our 11th year that we are having our Community Christmas Dinner,” King said.
“It is a fellowship dinner. Of course, because of COVID, it’s takeout only. But because there is a food insecurity issue with people being laid off, Reaman Auto took it upon themselves to do a food drive and collect canned goods. And so, in addition to getting food to go, people will also have a food basket along with other gifts and presents donated from the community.”
Reaman Auto Sales and Service owner Brett Reaman said countless people have made multiple trips with items to donate.
“This speaks volumes for why I love this community,” he said.
The Community Christmas Dinner is slated for Christmas Day at Christ Centered Community Church, 531 Somerset St., in the Kernville section of Johnstown. Doors open at 12:45 p.m., King said.
