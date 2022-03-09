JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A representative from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Community Connections Partnership will be in the community room from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Information will be provided on services and programs available to Cambria County residents.
The food bank’s goal is to increase access to nutritious food and foster long-term stability for families and individuals through its various programs, resources and network of partners.
No appointment is necessary.
