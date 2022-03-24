JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has announced its Child Hunger Hero Award Program winners.
The program recognizes school districts and community partners making contributions to children’s food security in the food bank’s service area. Partners were evaluated on programs including school breakfast, summer food, after-school meals, weekend meals and school pantries.
Gold Award winners include Greater Johnstown School District; Cambria County Child Development Corp.; and YMCA of Indiana County.
Silver Award winners include Forest Hills School District; Penns Manor School District; Purchase Line School District; United School District; Windber Area School District; Chevy Chase Community Center; Camp Harmony; and Somerset Anglican Fellowship.
Bronze Award winners include Homer-Center School District; Marion Center Area School District; and Berlin Brothersvalley School District.
