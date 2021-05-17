Follow these reporters on Twitter for updates on contested races in Tuesday’s primary election.
You can also track our live blog at www.TribDem.com.
• Statewide referendums, State Supreme Court: John Finnerty (@cnhipa)
• Johnstown mayor and city council, special 59th District legislative election: Dave Sutor (@Dave_Sutor)
• Cambria County sheriff, general updates: Randy Griffith (@photogriffer57)
• Somerset County coroner, Windber Borough Council: David Hurst (@TDDavidHurst)
• Greater Johnstown and Forest Hills school boards: Joshua Byers (@Journo_Josh)
• Ebensburg Borough, Cambria Township: Russell O’Reilly (@RussellOReilly)
