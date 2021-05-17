Election 2021

Election 2021

Follow these reporters on Twitter for updates on contested races in Tuesday’s primary election.

You can also track our live blog at www.TribDem.com.

Statewide referendums, State Supreme Court: John Finnerty (@cnhipa)

Johnstown mayor and city council, special 59th District legislative election: Dave Sutor (@Dave_Sutor)

Cambria County sheriff, general updates: Randy Griffith (@photogriffer57)

Somerset County coroner, Windber Borough Council: David Hurst (@TDDavidHurst)

Greater Johnstown and Forest Hills school boards: Joshua Byers (@Journo_Josh)

Ebensburg Borough, Cambria Township: Russell O’Reilly (@RussellOReilly)

Tags

