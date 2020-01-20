Martin Luther King Jr. preached a message of peace, togetherness and equality, and that philosophy will be highlighted at a service honoring his life.
The 35th annual Interfaith Remembrance Program honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Pilgrim Church of God in Christ, 108 Poplar St., Johnstown.
The event is sponsored by the Johnstown Chapter of NAACP.
This year’s theme is “Love, Peace, Nonviolence.”
“We want to continue the legacy of Dr. King and focus on what he always talked about and that’s love, peace not war and nonviolence, so it’s a continuous circle,” said Alan Cashaw, president of the NAACP Johnstown Chapter.
This year’s guest speaker will be Miracle Reed, founder and president of Bridge of Hope Global, a nonprofit organization whose purpose focuses on the assistance and advancement of disadvantaged communities.
Reed will speak on King’s peaceful movement of nonviolence.
“Her talk will be spiritually based and she’ll touch upon the need of having nonviolence in your life and focusing on love,” Cashaw said.
The program also will include faith and civic leaders who will speak on nonviolence in the Johnstown community.
“They will take a moment to encourage people to love each other and find other ways to resolve issues other than violence and gunplay,” Cashaw said.
There will be special music throughout the program as well as scripture readings.
Members of the Pitt-Johnstown Black Action Society also will participate in the program.
Following the program, attendees are invited to join a social hour in the church hall for refreshments.
The service is open to the public.
Mount Aloysius College in Cresson will honor King’s legacy with a series of activities.
On Monday, the resident assistants in each residence hall will conduct service projects with students in their hallways.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, a microaggressions awareness display will be featured in Cosgrave Dining Hall with anonymous microaggressions experienced by students on campus.
There will be a prayer service at noon Thursday with reflections from a recent mission trip.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a panel discussion on diversity in higher education will be held in Alumni Hall.
Panelists will share their unique perspectives covering topics on race, gender, identity and mental health.
The panelists include, David Berbrich, IUP director of billing/student housing; Denita Kelly, assistant director of Residence Life at University of Cincinnati; Li Teng, IUP director of Living Learning; LaQueda Taulton, doctoral recruiter/administrator for the School of Education at Point Park University; and Katie Shaker, investment firm marketing manager.
The event is open to the public.
