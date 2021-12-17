JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Area schools started Friday morning with a heavier police presence than usual, but no threats, officials said.
Increased security measures were employed as a response to a nationwide social media scare from the TikTok platform.
Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said dangerous social media activity goes under the radar too often.
“I think social media is going unchecked,” she said. “Students are feeling anonymous and able to post things, and families aren’t as vigilant as we would all want them to be in regard to monitoring their child’s social media.”
On Thursday, a TikTok challenge that encouraged threats to schools rippled across the nation. School attendance Friday was lighter than usual, Arcurio said.
“Anytime there’s a situation like this, parents are concerned and make a decision to keep their children home,” she said.
Johnstown police provided increased officer presence at schools Friday and conducted backpack checks as students arrived. No weapons were found, Arcurio said.
“We did a quick backpack bag search at the high school and middle school, and students understood the heightened security levels,” Arcurio said.
Cambria County 911 supervisors said there were no calls of school-related threats in the county Friday.
Forest Hills School District Superintendent Dave Lehman said that social media is a major concern.
“It’s a tool, an easy way to get information out, but there is a downside, too,” he said. “Sometimes we learn things through social media that help us. There are also issues with credibility and reliability of sources and comments.
“We’ve reminded families to talk to their child about what’s on social media. If there is something to report, the best thing to do is to report to responsible adult so we can research it.”
Attendance at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School was 84% Friday and 88% at the elementary school, Lehman said.
“That’s not too bad,” he said.
Police used metal-detecting wands to check students before they entered school buildings, he said. The district works closely with local police departments, especially the Adams Township department, he said.
“There were no problems,” he said. “It was a good morning. The kids were excellent, and I can’t say enough about the police working with us.”
