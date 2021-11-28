JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Not long ago, Cole Herndon was lying on the beach in south Florida. For the Port St. Lucie resident, life was a beach.
All that changed when a U.S. Marine Corps recruiter invited him for lunch.
The recruiter told him being a Marine was not easy.
“It looked like it would be difficult, and it was something I wanted to do,” said Herndon, 25. “It was something that physically and mentally I wanted to make it through.”
After 13 weeks of boot camp in Parris Island, South Carolina, Herndon was stationed in West Palm Beach, Florida, and then stationed in Johnstown. He is a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) specialists for the Marine Wing Support Squadron 471.
Searching for another challenge, Herndon joined the West Hills Regional Fire Department nearly four years ago. It was here that Herndon said he found his calling.
“I started this and it just stuck with me,” he said. “I don’t know how to explain it. This is what I want to do the rest of my life.
“I’m getting out of the Marine Corps next year,” Herndon said.
“I intend on going into the career fire service.”
Like other West Hills firefighters, Herndon’s desire to serve the community is unyielding.
“I’m an interior firefighter,” he said. “I just recently became an engineer, so I’m a driver and operate the fire apparatus.
“Would I rather run into a burning building to save someone’s property? Yes,” Herndon said. “But sometimes you need to be the guy the drives.”
The band of brothers in the fire service is unique.
“This is a tight-knit group,” he said. “It’s a brotherhood and sisterhood. I would do almost anything for this group.”
The transition from the warm Florida climate to the unpredictable weather in southwestern Pennsylvania is challenging, he said.
“My first winter here, the wind chill was negative 25,” he said. “It was pretty rough.”
Herndon is one of the growing list of eager young West Hills firefighters.
“We’re in a good position at West Hills right now,” fire Chief Rob Tauber said. “We’ve got a lot of young members coming up through the ranks and Cole is one of them.
“He brings a good attitude and is a highly trained professional,” Tauber said.
Herndon will step away from the U.S. Marine Corps in July after six years.
He has been in contact with a fire department in Howard County, Maryland, where one of his fellow Marines is a fire instructor.
Herndon has the backing of his stepfather, Lynn Bradshaw, and his mother, Desiree Bradshaw.
“She was not a big supporter of me going into the military, but when I came out of boot camp, she was more proud than I was,” Herndon said.
Lynn Bradshaw was a firefighter for 13 years and an emergency medical technician in Virginia.
“It’s kind of funny how I’m inadvertently following in his footsteps,” Herndon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.