Steady rain that melted February snow caused flooding in low-lying parts of southern Somerset County on Sunday, closing several area roads.
As of 7:15 p.m., Mount Davis Road, Pine Hill Road and Matlick Road in the Meyersdale area remained closed, while local responders were also monitoring the flood-prone Casselman River, which was a foot below flood stage as of Sunday evening, Meyersdale Fire Chief Mike Miller said.
"Those roads are usually the first three to flood for us," Miller said, noting it's often a seasonal occurrence. "And we're still watching the Casselman, because it has risen about three feet since we started watching it."
Runoff was to blame for the road closures in the Meyersdale area, he said.
An eastbound storm brought steady rain to most of the area Sunday, and AccuWeather radar indicated more rain might travel through the area overnight.
Somerset County 911 officials said the Salisbury, Addison and Confluence areas also reported minor road flooding or basement flooding on Sunday.
Cambria County 911 officials said they did not have any reports of road closures across the county.
