“Widespread” flooding was reported around Cambria County Saturday afternoon into evening after the area was inundated by thunderstorms.
According to the county 911 Center, there were multiple calls that came in during the storms between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Officials at the center said the majority of calls were for flooded drainage ditches and basements.
There were also a number of trees down but no reports of creeks or streams overflowing.
AccuWeather is forecasting more thunderstorms Sunday with a high of 71 degrees and cloudy but sunny weather Monday with a high of around
50 degrees.
