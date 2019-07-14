The Cambria Somerset Authority’s main office has been based in the Central Park Complex for the past several years but that won’t likely be the case much longer.
Flooding issues in the county-owned building’s basement have caused issues for Magistrate Michael Musulin’s office and staff and Cambria County Commissioner Mark Wissinger acknowledged the office will likely be moving into second floor space.
Cambria Somerset Authority Chairman Jim Greco said the move won’t be an issue for the authority, saying there’s likely a better fit for their office elsewhere.
