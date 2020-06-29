Johnstown Flood National Memorial is hosting its “A Walk Through the Ruins Hike” through July 31.
Guided tours are held daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning at the south abutment in St. Michael.
The interpretive hike lasts approximately 45 minutes and will take people to the bottom of the dam, through the breach and back up out of the dam on the other side.
Participants are encouraged to wear proper shoes and bring water. No reservations are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.