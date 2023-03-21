JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Numerous renovations are being made to the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy building in downtown Johnstown using a recent donation of $100,000 from the 1889 Foundation.
New paint, ceiling tiles and electrical outlets have already been added in the kitchen, computer lab and recreation room. Computers, large-screen televisions and tablets have been upgraded. Accordion room dividers were acquired to make the space more flexible for different uses.
Plans are also funded for the future installation of flooring and more room dividers.
The goal is to improve the facility, which serves more than 200 at-risk children a day with programming that includes tutoring, hot meals, recreation opportunities and counseling.
“This is somewhat of a very unique organization in the community, especially in the city of Johnstown with the amount of kids that are coming through their doors on a daily basis,” 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann said.
Childhood development is one of the foundation’s five major funding priority areas.
“I think it is beyond a clear example of an organization that is truly dedicated to the development of children and youth in the city and in the county,” Mann said.
FCYFA Executive Director Oscar Cashaw said the academy is “so grateful” for the partnership with the foundation.
“They believe in us and in what we’re trying to do,” Cashaw said in a released statement. “Without 1889 Foundation, none of this would be happening.”
The 1889 Foundation is among the multiple local organizations supporting the FCYFA, including the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, United Way of the Laurel Highlands, Lee Initiatives, The Learning Lamp and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“As they say, ‘It takes a village,’ and I believe that this is truly an organization that has been able to really capture the various resources and funding sources that are able to support that,” Mann said.
