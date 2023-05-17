Flood City Thunder will host a Battle of the Bands from 7 to 11 p.m. May 27 at Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
Bands include Lucid Yooth and the Cubensis Lenses, The Rusty Shackles, Fall Together, The Banned, Silver Screen and Raspberry Roxy.
Cash prizes will be given to the top two bands.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Stiletto Network.
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
Information: 814-341-2489.
