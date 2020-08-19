Flood City Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host its annual Peach Festival Car Cruise-in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at University Park Church of God, 4070 Elton Road, Johnstown.
During the event, military personnel, veterans and first responders will be honored.
There will be musical entertainment and food.
The club will be raising donations for the Tunner-2-Towers Foundation, which assists the families of first responders who die in the line of duty, and the Wounded Warrior Foundation, which assists military personnel wounded in battle since 9/11.
