In the season of bird migration, flocks of pink flamingos have been gathering this month in West Hills lawns.
Rather than tropical fowl blown off course, these are plastic lawn flamingos traveling through the area raising funds for breast cancer care.
Westmont Hilltop varsity cheerleaders have been placing groups of flamingos in selected lawns, along with a sign announcing “You’ve been flocked.” The sign includes instructions on having the birds removed by a “trained technician.”
“People have been really amazing,” said Kristen McQuillan, president of the Westmont Hilltop Cheerleading Boosters. “I’ve only heard good things.”
McQuillan said she got the idea from postings on the internet social media site, Pinterest.
Marking National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Flocking Fundraiser brought in more than $750 for Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation.
The cheerleaders bought 30 flamingos and divided them into groups of 10. Supporters paid $15 to have a neighbor’s lawn “flocked.”
Those coming home to find a lawn full of birds could have them removed for $20, or pay $25 to send them on to another roost of their choosing.
A $30 donation included insurance to prevent a return visit.
Although instructions also allowed for a free removal, McQuillan said the community supported the fun.
All 16 varsity cheerleaders participated in flamingos’ journey through the hilltop, McQuillan said.
Members included Lauren Anderson, Lilli Brown, Abbey D’Arrigo, Brenna Fisher, Nevaeh Haskins, Leila Johnson, Izzy Lute, Savannah Marano, Katie McQuillan, Kate Morrell, Ryleigh Paul, Brooklyn Randolph, Jordyn Rickabaugh, Ella Rozich, Liza Spangler and Gracie Stratton.
Nevaeh said she only got one turn delivering the pink populations, but wanted to continue spreading the flock.
“It was fun going around to different houses with everybody,” she said.
“It’s a really good cause. We should do it more, so more people could participate.”
The flamingos were retired this week after one final gathering in a Stanford Avenue home.
Flocking was so popular, there was a waiting list of potential lawns, McQuillan said.
The Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation has donated more than $1 million to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center of Windber to upgrade equipment and support its Pink Ribbon Fund for those who can’t afford mammograms or followup care.
In addition to supporting the Oechslin organization, the flamingo fundraiser expanded the cheerleaders’ community outreach.
“We like to show they are out there doing things in the community,” McQuillan said.
