Coal Tubin'

Henry Moore, of Pittsburgh, floats down the Stonycreek River on a hot May day in Ferndale with friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was experiencing a Coal Tubin’ journey in Johnstown.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Henry Moore, of Pittsburgh, floats down the Stonycreek River on a hot May day in Ferndale with friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was experiencing a Coal Tubin’ journey in Johnstown.

Tags

Recommended for you