Henry Moore, of Pittsburgh, floats down the Stonycreek River on a hot May day in Ferndale with friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was experiencing a Coal Tubin’ journey in Johnstown.
Floating around
The Tribune-Democrat
