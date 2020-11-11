A leaf floats along a stream of water caused by heavy morning rains along Washington Street in downtown Johnstown on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Floating along
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Is there any safe way to do Christmas?'
- Many world leaders express hope, relief after Biden win
- Assistant coach Koshute will miss Richland football game
- Coroner: Four area people died from COVID-19 over the weekend
- Three Johnstown residents charged with making meth, dumping materials
- Richland School District opts for virtual learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases; Westmont addresses rumors
- Missing champion barrel horse found dead
- Westmont grad competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
- Record new COVID-19 cases in Somerset County, state
- Bishop McCort cancels football game due to COVID-19 situation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.