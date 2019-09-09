The Flight 93 Memorial Chapel will honor the passengers and crew lost on Sept. 11, 2001 – holding a service during the anniversary of the plane’s crash and a ring of the Thunder Bell for each those who were lost that day, organizers said.
Remembering the “heroes” and celebrating freedom will be this year’s theme of the event.
The chapel is located at the intersection of Coleman Station Road and Stutzmantown Road in Friedens – and a nondenominational service has been held at the site annually since the event.
This year’s ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m., co-organizer Connie Hay wrote in a release to media.
