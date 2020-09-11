SHANKSVILLE – President Donald Trump paid tribute Friday to the 40 passengers and crew of United Flight 93, who helped bring down the hijacked airplane short of its believed target – the nation’s capital – on Sept. 11, 2001.
Speaking to a 9/11 anniversary crowd limited to a few hundred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump said the “40 brave men and women triumphed over terror and gave their lives for this great nation.”
The 40 individuals are credited with rushing the cockpit and helping to thwart the hijackers, likely saving thousands of lives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“The 40 of Flight 93 did the most American of things,” the president said. “They took a vote, and then they acted. … With their last act on this earth, they saved our capital.”
To the family members of those who perished aboard Flight 93, Trump said: "While we can’t erase your pain, we can help shoulder your pain.”
He said the survivors of those who perished on Flight 93 are blessed with “a special devotion from all Americans.”
David Bernhardt, secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, said the National Park Service’s many sites together tell the history of America and reflect many noteworthy acts and individuals - “but none moreso than this site, dedicated to 40 heroes.”
Steven Clark, superintendent of the Flight 93 National Memorial, called the actions of those aboard United 93 “a testament to the best of human kind.”
Clark said: “Nineteen years ago, the passengers and crew of Flight 93 banded together and prevented the hijacked airplane from reaching the intended target – Washington, D.C.”
The ceremony included the traditional reading of the names of the passengers and crew, with each name followed by the ringing of the twin Bells of Remembrance. The reading of names, normally done by family members, was handled by MaryJane Hartman, chief of interpretation at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's opponent in the Nov. 3 election, is expected to visit the site Friday afternoon in a closed event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.