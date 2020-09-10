SHANKSVILLE – Over the past 19 years, the 40 passengers and crew of Flight 93 have been eulogized as American heroes by men and women who’ve held some of the nation’s highest offices.
During election seasons, some of the speeches that haven’t been made have meant just as much to Gordon Felt.
Felt, whose brother, Edward, was among the 40 who died aboard the plane on Sept. 11, 2001, praised the fact political leaders have set aside politics on 9/11, something he and fellow Families of Flight 93 members requested during the earliest planning stages of the national memorial.
“The Flight 93 National Memorial is where we celebrate teamwork – and coming together,” the Families of Flight 93 president said, referencing the passenger and crew members’ selfless acts in the sky that day.
The Memorial is a great equalizer, Felt added.
“We don’t go as family members or politicians. We go there as citizens and people who love freedom,” Felt said. “We’re all secondary to those 40 heroes – their passions and their sacrifices. It’s never been about anyone else.”
And even as President Donald J. Trump and the man running to unseat him, former Vice President Joe Biden, both plan to visit the site Friday, Felt expects the day will be no different.
Years of tradition suggest he’ll be right.
Despite a number of heated national races over the years – including four previous presidential elections – candidates have traditionally paused their political campaigns on 9/11 in honor of the Americans who died that day.
That included 2016, when then-candidate Donald J Trump and Sen. Hillary Clinton made appearances before thousands at the World Trade Center.
The presidential opponents – who both have deep New York City ties – quieted their campaigns, halting television ads and Twitter attacks during what was then the 15th anniversary of 9/11.
Both Trump and Clinton made downtown Manhattan appearances, greeting gatherers, but did not make public speeches.
Presidents, vice presidents and candidates for the job have all made 9/11 stops at
Flight 93 as well over the years. But on occasions when they have spoken, their speeches have focused on their memories of that September morning and the heroic efforts of those who gave their lives.
“We’re so grateful that the anniversary of Sept. 11 and the Flight 93 National Memorial have never been used as a political device,” Felt said. “And we’re so grateful we’ve received support from administrations from both parties – Republicans and Democrats – to see the memorial project through over the years.”
