Teachers will be able to show students Flight 93 National Memorial this fall without leaving the classroom.
As part of the National Day of Learning on Sept. 11, which is also the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a virtual platform education program has been established to enable students in grades 6 through 12 to join online tours of the memorial sites, see and hear crash witness interviews, and hear a pre-recorded “Moment of Remembrance,” organizers said.
Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, the official nonprofit partner to the National Park Service at the Somerset County national memorial, organized the “Teach to Remember” event alongside the National Park Service as part of the evolving 9/11 ceremony at Flight 93 National Memorial, the Friends organization said in a media release.
Once registered, teachers will receive a link for accessing resources to enhance the virtual learning program, which also includes video galleries of the crime scene investigation.
A livestream of the 9/11 ceremony from Flight 93 National Memorial, as well as live Q&A sessions led by Flight 93 National Memorial rangers, will also be offered.
“We now have an entire generation with no memory of the events of September 11, 2001. We have a responsibility to the next generation to help them understand how the events of this one day changed history,” the Friends of Flight 93 wrote.
Curriculum and resources will be available on Sept. 11 through the Zoom platform, and will remain on the platform for teachers to access through the end of 2023. At that time, the information can be accessed through the 9/11 resource pages of both the Friends and the National Park Service websites.
The National Day of Learning – Teach to Remember registration link can be accessed on Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial website at www.flight93friends.org/education/teach2remember.
