The Western Overlook trail view of the observation area at the Flight 93 National Memorial Visitors Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

 By Todd Berkey
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – An annual Flight 93 National Memorial fundraiser will offer a first glimpse at an enhanced overlook – the spot where Flight 93 families first observed the crash.

The culmination of years of planning and a 2022 fundraiser, the Friends of Flight 93 are preparing to unveil the project next month.

"The Western Overlook is a sacred space where the Flight 93 families had their first view at the crash site in September 2001," Executive Director Donna Gibson wrote in a media release.

The community is invited to join the group on the annual Heroes Walk, which annually includes family members of the Flight 93 passengers and crew.

A dedication ceremony is planned to open the Western Overlook, the Friends group said.

Online registration – and additional details – are available at flight93friends.org/heroes-walk

In-person registration starts at 9:15 a.m. for this year's Sept. 9 event before the walk begins at 10:03 a.m.

All participants receive Heroes Walk T-shirts.

The Massachusetts-based Olmsted Center for Landscape Preservation worked with the Flight 93 Friends and the National Park Service on the project.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

