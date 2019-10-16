Comedy never looked so flexible.
Jonathan Burns, a Johnstown native and contestant on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will bring his comedy act to the area at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Born with the gifts of flexibility, curiosity and goofiness, Burns now uses these unique talents to astonish audiences around the globe.
Over the course of his career, he has and appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”
Burns has been dubbed “extremely funny” by The New York Times, and was twice named Variety Artist of the Year by Campus Activities Magazine.
“It started early on for me as a kid, I just loved getting attention for doing things,” said Burns, a Lancaster resident.
“I started doing this about 25 years ago and I haven’t stopped since.”
Throughout middle school and high school, Burns performed magic at dozens of birthday parties, church functions, camps and nursing homes.
While in college, his act started to break away from the traditional magician’s tricks, and he began experimenting with other skills including juggling, stand-up comedy, contortion and sideshow stunts.
Eventually, those new talents made their way into his current variety show.
“I describe my show as a one-man talent show, there’s still elements of magic and elements of flexibility, but mainly it’s a comedy show that’s built to make people laugh,” Burns said. “It’s definitely different and has evolved over the years. It’s just a wacky, audience interactive variety show.”
Joining Burns will be Nick Disanto and his one-man band. He performs with his guitar and a multifunctional contrivance known as the DiSantomophone.
Burns said the show is family-friendly and appeals to audiences of all ages.
“I really love performing for families because the kids will enjoy the silliness of it and there’s a lot of subtlety and comedy that’s for the adults,” he said.
Burns, who is a graduate of Richland High School, said it’s exciting for him to be coming back to Johnstown and perform in his hometown.
“People have asked me when I was going to perform here, so this is a nice opportunity for them to see what I’ve been up to,” he said.
For more information on Burns, visit www.flexiblecomedy.com.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children.
To order tickets, call 814-269-7200 or visit www.upjarts.org.
