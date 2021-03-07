Due to COVID-19 regulations, Fleetwood Mac Mania scheduled for March 27 at Arcadia Theater in Windber has been canceled.
Those who purchased tickets can donate them back to the theater, receive a gift certificate for an upcoming show or receive a refund.
Printed or original tickets must be mailed back to the theater.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 814-467-9070.
Information: www.arcadiawindber.com or www.facebook.com/ArcadiaTheater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.