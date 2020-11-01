Flamingo fundraiser

Cheerleaders from Westmont Hilltop, Bishop McCort Catholic, Richland, Forest Hills and Greater Johnstown high schools presented $6,838 to Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation in support of breast cancer awareness and care. Throughout October, cheerleaders placed pink plastic lawn flamingos in yards along with a sign announcing “You’ve Been Flocked.” Instructions were provided on how to donate to have the birds removed. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

