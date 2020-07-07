Frank Macks, of Johnstown, wears all black clothing and sunglasses along with his COVID-19 mask through the city’s downtown on a 90-degree day Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Flaming hot
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Barbara Elaine, 71, Dilltown. Friends received Noon till time of service 2 p.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia Street, Armagh. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com
Edna Mae (Rager), 10 A.M. Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home, Nanty Glo.
Most Popular
Articles
- Giant Eagle facing 34 lawsuits over mask policy, including at least 5 from area
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'If a person who recovered from COVID-19 is later exposed to droplets or aerosols containing the virus, can that person inhale and then transmit the virus?'
- Police: Johnstown man who set off fireworks assaulted officer
- Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Cambria County; Levine calls for holiday precautions
- Moneyman returns with $10,000 treasure hunt
- Somerset police: Organizer cancels local 'All Lives Matter' and Confederate flag march
- Somerset Conservation District: Pipe break at treatment site sends 'gallons of sludge' into Soap Hollow Run, Stonycreek River
- New web tool tracks COVID-19 surges; Cambria adds 2 cases
- All local counties add new COVID-19 cases as state jumps by 832
- Coroner releases name of East Carroll Township motorcycle crash victim
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.