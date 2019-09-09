Flags will be displayed along Scalp Avenue The Tribune-Democrat The Tribune-Democrat 7 hrs ago In observance of Patriot Day, the East Hills Kiwanis Club will display American flags along Scalp Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in conjunction with its Flags Over East Hills project. Tags American Flag East Hills Kiwanis Club Politics Patriot Day Flag Observance Flags Over East Hills Conjunction The Tribune-Democrat Follow The Tribune-Democrat Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Strait, Paul Paul L., 11 am, Henderson Funeral Home, East Hills Adams, F. Thomas F. Thomas 73, Westover. Visitations 4:00-8:00 pm Wednesday at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria. Complete obituary online at moriconifuneralhome.com Blackner, Derry Derry G., 72, Johnstown. A memorial service will be held Friday Sept. 13 at Lower Yoder Firehall at 6:30 p.m. Full obituary at Hindmanfuneralhomes.com Siford, Lawrence Lawrence E., 82, Cherry Tree (Easly-Hindman) Charnesky, James James R. "Jimbo" , 55, of Nanty Glo. (Askew-Houser, Nanty Glo) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBishop McCort junior returns to school after emergency lung bypass surgeryPolice: Mineral Point man threatened to shoot adults, childrenPolice: East Conemaugh man charged with stealing electricityPolice charge Somerset County radio station owner in rape solicitation plotPHOTO GALLERY | Motivated Portage runs past Windber to stay unbeaten in WestPACAdams Township police purchase pickup truckPhiladelphia fugitive found at Johnstown bus station, authorities sayCrash victim dies in Johnstown hospitalMeyersdale man killed in motorcycle crashPolice searching for man in connection with Johnstown shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.