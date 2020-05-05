Elias Painters employees

Elias Painters employees (from left) J.B. Petak, Larry Miller and Jesse Lantzy work on refurbishing the 32 flagpoles at the Johnstown International Flag Plaza, at the base of the Inclined Plane, for the Rotary Club of Johnstown on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Elias Painters employees (from left) J.B. Petak, Larry Miller and Jesse Lantzy work on refurbishing the 32 flagpoles at the Johnstown International Flag Plaza, at the base of the Inclined Plane, for the Rotary Club of Johnstown on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you