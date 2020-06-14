Flag Day

An American flag along Scalp Avenue is displayed by East Hills Kiwanis Club in observance of Flag Day on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

 By Thomas Slusser
East Hills Kiwanis Club lined Scalp Avenue with more than 100 American flags in observance of Flag Day on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

