Five Star International LLC announced it acquired the operating assets of Tri County Motor Sales Inc. in Johnstown, effective July 24.
Tri County Motor Sales was founded in 1956 by Robert Wian as the International Truck Dealer in Johnstown. Ed Wian purchased the business from his father Robert, and has been president for 35 years.
“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to grow and expand on the foundation the Wian family built with Tri County Motor Sales since 1956,” read a statement from Fred Scheler, president of Five Star International. “Ed Wian has been extremely helpful throughout the transition and will be helping Five Star through October. We look forward to building the International brand in western Pennsylvania.”
Founded in Erie, Five Star International serves Pennsylvania with locations in Erie, Harrisburg, Lancaster, the Lehigh Valley, Reading, Williamsport, York and now Johnstown.
Five Star International is a full-service truck dealership focused on commercial truck sales, service, collision repair, parts and accessories.
In addition to International trucks, Five Star will be offering truck leasing through its sister company, Five Star Idealease.
“There is plenty of opportunity in the Johnstown market for Idealease,” Scheler said. “Five Star Idealease provides commercial daily rentals, full-service leasing and contract maintenance solutions.”
Located at 1575 Ferndale Ave., Five Star International LLC will be open on this schedule:
• New and used truck sales:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Parts and service: 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Parts only: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
• Body shop: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
