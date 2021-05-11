WINDBER – Five Windber Borough men – including two current council members and two former candidates – are in a five-way race for four nominations on the Democratic ticket this spring.
That includes Borough Council members Joe Pallo and Doug Ledney as well as former councilmen Pete LaMonaca and Barry Jerley, and Edward Marcinko, a Windber Planning Commission member making his first run at the office.
Pallo is a nurse finishing his first term on the board and Ledney is an assistant professor at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
LaMonaca previously served until 2019, while Jerley, a auto body shop owner, was council's president before being replaced in 2017.
In Windber, seats in the 65th, 66th, 67th and 68th precincts are all up for election on both the Democrat and Republican tickets this year and borough residents can select four candidates regardless of in which precinct they reside.
That signals all but one are likely to be on the fall ballot.
On the Republican side, four residents are running for four nominations, meaning all are expected to appear on the fall ballot.
That includes Richard Rummel Jr., Thomas Dowdell, Brian Bahorik and Dave Maddy all of Windber.
Borough Mayor Mike Thomas is unopposed in his bid for a second term in office.
